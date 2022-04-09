ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Downtown Farmers Market encourages healthy hearts with 5K

By Zach Verdea
 1 day ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Many took advantage of the warm spring weather Saturday at the downtown Farmers Market with the Spring Into Heart Health 5K.

The Farmers Market teamed up with United Regional to host this 5K and walk promoting a healthy lifestyle this spring.

Whether you were looking to win the whole thing or wanted to enjoy the sights of downtown with family and friends, everybody was welcome.

For Becky Morath with the Farmers Market, she said they couldn’t ask for a better set up this morning.

“The main point of this is just getting people out and letting them get some exercise, encouraging them to eat a little healthier, so it’s going to be a good time,” Morath said.

“We love our friends at the Farmers Market, and it’s a perfect match because they encourage healthy whole eating, and we encourage heart health, so it’s a great collaboration together,” United Regional Foundation Director Noel Filer said.

Proceeds benefit cardiovascular services at United Regional Health Care System.

The Farmers Market is open nearly every Saturday morning. Find their upcoming events here .

Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

