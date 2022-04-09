'Questions about the game or I am going inside': Erik ten Hag gives frosty response when asked about links with the Man United job following Ajax win... despite Dutchman being close to taking over at Old Trafford next season

Erik ten Hag refused to reveal his hand as he was questioned about his reported move to Manchester United in the summer.

The Dutchman, who was interviewed following Ajax's 2-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday night, remained coy as he was quizzed on ongoing discussions with United hierarchy.

This comes off the back of reports that ten Hag met with United bosses last month to talk about becoming their new manager.

When asked by an interviewer on how discussions went with the United board, ten Hag replied: 'I want to talk about the game'.

ten Hag reiterated his point moments later when the reporter suggested some questions could be asked after discussing the game, to which the Ajax boss said: 'I am not reacting to rumours'.

When the reporter again pushed to ask question on United, ten Hag gave a firm response of: 'Questions about the game or I am going inside'.

ten Hag has been Ajax coach since 2017 and has won the Eredivisie title twice

As it currently stands, it looks likely that it'll be either ten Hag or former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino who'll take the reigns at Manchester United.

The Dutchman has had an impressive spell with Ajax since taking charge in 2017 - winning two Eredivisie titles as well as that impressive Champions League run in 2019.

With Ralf Rangnick officially having the lowest win percentage of any Manchester United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson, the United hierarchy will be looking to sort a replacement sooner rather than later.