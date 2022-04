At the tail end of a conversation earlier this week that was mostly about name, image, likeness and recruiting — this windy April week in the state capitol was every bit or more about those two elements of the college football landscape as it was about the actual Saturday scrimmage at Memorial Stadium — junior outside linebacker Garrett Nelson told the Journal Star, perhaps not surprisingly, to keep an eye on Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson when the action started.

