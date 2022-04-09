ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Ducks’ first spring scrimmage features big runs, turnovers

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 1 day ago
EUGENE — Oregon’s first spring scrimmage featured a mix of big plays, particularly in the run game, and some turnovers. The Ducks held their first of three spring scrimmages at Autzen Stadium on Saturday with player families and high school coaches who attended UO’s clinic in attendance but closed to other...

