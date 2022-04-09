ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Capito, Manchin, Murkowski among senators asking consultation on VA

By The Associated Press
alaskasnewssource.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s U.S. senators are among a dozen asking President Joe Biden to consult with officials state by state on the possible impact of...

The Intercept

As Sen. Joe Manchin Fought Federal Spending, His Daughter Helped Shutter a Union Drug Plant

When the Senate finally passed its $1.5 trillion spending bill on Friday, sacrificing critical funding for pandemic control measures like coronavirus testing and popular climate initiatives like the Civilian Climate Corps, Sen. Joe Manchin was not left empty-handed. Despite serving as the lead obstructionist to President Joe Biden’s congressional spending plan, the West Virginia Democrat managed to secure $2.1 million for biomedical and behavioral research centers at West Virginia University — handing a healthy slice of the federal package to his daughter’s alma mater. “Many of the West Virginia priorities that I fought for,” he said in a press release, “are included in this omnibus legislation.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema join with Republicans to SINK Biden's nominee for head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division David Weil following criticism over his Obama tenure

Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: States get ready to spend stimulus funds

Iowa saw a $2.7 billion dollar stimulus payout and planned its spending over a year ago. The plans are finally happening.\. The reason for delaying the spending was due to the vague language used in the federal legislation. Some areas even rejected the funding in the state because they did...
Fox News

Senator Marsha Blackburn: What Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Confirmation Means For The Future Of The Supreme Court

Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to react to the Senate confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. “Judge Jackson will be the first progressive to be on the Supreme Court, and that is what they wanted, was to have someone there so that as dissents are written, you’re going to have a progressive point of view that is brought forward and that’s what they’ve wanted. And for people that say, well, you know, it doesn’t change the balance of the court, no, it does. Because instead of having a classic liberal like Breyer was, what you now have is a progressive who is going to push further and further Left. That is what the American people are beginning to move away from. And the President can nominate whomever he wants. He had started out leaning toward Michelle Childs out of South Carolina, who is a more moderate Democrat. And then he was getting so much heat from the Left and the progressive wing of the party that he pivoted and went to Jackson, who was the most liberal of the individuals up for consideration.”
Daily Mail

Psaki declares war on Republicans accusing Biden of being 'timid' towards Putin by trying to shame the 31 GOP Senators who voted against sending $13.6 billion aid to Ukraine in 'bloated' $1.5 trillion spending bill

White House press secretary Jen Psaki castigated Republicans who call on President Biden to step up his support for Ukraine but voted against his budget that included $13.6 billion in aid. 'No more timidity and half measures. It's time to send Ukraine the weapons they needed to end this invasion,'...
WBOY 12 News

WV Senators introduce bill to delay removal of Title 42

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito have introduced a bill that could extend Title 42 and prevent migrants from entering the United States. An order under Title 42 was implemented during the pandemic to prevent migrants from bringing COVID-19 into the country. The Biden administration has announced its plans to terminate […]
CONGRESS & COURTS

