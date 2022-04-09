Multiple air ambulances transport victims to PMC after wreck near Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — Multiple emergency helicopters responded to a one-vehicle crash near Lava Hot Springs on Saturday afternoon.

A car crashed on Blazer Highway one mile north of Highway 30 around 2:45 p.m. Saturday and resulted in both of the vehicle's occupants being airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of serious injuries, authorities said.

Two air ambulances landed near the scene to fly the man and woman injured in the crash to PMC.

The victims' names and updates on their conditions weren't immediately available.

Both victims were trapped in the wrecked car following the crash and had to be extricated by emergency responders, authorities said.

Blazer Highway remains shut down because of the accident.

Further details on the crash have not yet been released.

