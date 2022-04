Pressures on the NHS are far from abating, with overstretched hospitals and long “trolley waits” putting patients at risk, a senior medic has warned.Dr Tim Cooksley, president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said overcrowding in emergency departments is delaying the transfer of people from ambulances to hospital beds.Pointing to staff illness and low morale amid a surge of Covid infections, he said: “The NHS and social care continue to be under immense strain and the system is becoming increasingly compromised.”Workforce and capacity remain the two fundamental challengesDr Tim Cooksley, president of the Society for Acute Medicine“The reality is that...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO