ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Colton Herta sets track record in winning pole at Long Beach

By JENNA FRYER
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j8uvF_0f4e0FEz00
IndyCar Long Beach Jimmie Johnson prepares for practice at the Grand Prix of Long Beach, Calif., on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Johnson fractured his hand in a crash on Friday and was fitted with a carbon fiber splint that he tested in Saturday practice. (AP Photo/Jenna Fryer) (Jenna Fryer)

LONG BEACH, Calif. — (AP) — Colton Herta broke the Long Beach track record in Saturday qualifying, and the California native will start from the pole for his home IndyCar race.

Herta turned a lap at 1 minute, 05.3095 seconds on the temporary street course set up through downtown Long Beach to earn his eighth career pole and the right to lead the field to green on Sunday. The previous track record was 1:06.2254 set by Helio Castroneves in 2017.

Herta, who is from nearby Valencia, is the defending race winner and hoping to give Andretti Autosport its fourth consecutive victory in the most prestigious street course race in the United States.

“As a young kid, I always trained to be an IndyCar driver and that's because of this race,” Herta said.

Herta paced a fast session for Andretti, which saw him, 2018 and 2019 winner Alexander Rossi and Romain Grosjean advance into the final qualifying round. But as Grosjean was chasing Herta for the pole, the former Formula One driver hit a tire barrier that brought the session to a sudden stop.

Herta celebrated as he drove back to pit lane because he thought the session was over. Instead, IndyCar said there were 2 seconds remaining on the clock and would permit drivers to go back on track for one final qualifying lap. Felix Rosenqvist and Rossi were the only two in the Fast Six to make another lap and neither advanced position.

Grosjean, who had been second-fastest before he crashed, was docked his fastest lap and dropped to sixth on the starting grid. That moved Josef Newgarden of Team Penske, winner at Texas in IndyCar's last outing, to second.

Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou qualified third for Chip Ganassi Racing, followed by Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren SP, Rossi and Grosjean.

“Man, the Andretti cars look really good. Not just Herta,” said Newgarden. “They are going to be tough to beat.”

Jimmie Johnson, who broke his right hand in a crash Friday during practice, wore a carbon fiber splint on it Saturday and qualified 25th in the 26-car field. He also crashed in Saturday's practice and was docked his fastest two laps in qualifying for impeding Graham Rahal as they merged onto the racing surface.

“I'm in damage control with my hand,” said Johnson. “I am just going to need to work my way forward, if I can, and I am sure some attrition will come into play. Hopefully my hand will hold up and get me through the race, I can log laps. I need some points, I am sitting tied 10th right now in the championship and I'd love to earn as many points as I can to stay as high in the points as possible."

Jack Harvey, who suffered a concussion in a crash at Texas that caused him to miss that race, returned to competition at Long Beach and qualified 21st.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
racer.com

Ferrari Racing Days thrills at Daytona

Ferrari completed the first day of racing action Saturday as part of Ferrari Racing Days at Daytona International Speedway. With Coppa Shell categories running in the afternoon hours, and Trofeo Pirelli running into the evening under the lights at the World Center of Racing, the thousands of spectators in attendance delighted in a day full of on-track action and fierce competition.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

PRUETT: Three is Penske's magic number

Andretti had it and lost it. Ganassi had it and lost it. Penske grabbed it and never let go. After Josef Newgarden drove with authority on Sunday at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and gave his boss three straight wins to open the season, it’s time to give full credit to The Captain and team president Tim Cindric for an offseason move that’s paying off in massive ways.
MOTORSPORTS
WOKV

Logano watches Ty Gibbs scrap with veteran bemusement

Joey Logano has had his share of conflict during a career that began with his appointment as “Sliced Bread” upon arrival. He was 18 and overhyped, evidenced by a nickname that likened him to the “greatest thing since ... sliced bread." Eager to prove himself and determined not to be pushed around, Logano scrapped with just about all of NASCAR's biggest stars.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Long Beach, CA
Sports
State
California State
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Sports
racer.com

Jenson Button to race in Nitro Rallycross

Jenson Button will compete in this year’s Nitro Rallycross championship, racing in the all-electric Group E class. The 2009 Formula 1 world champion, son of late British rallycross racer John Button, will drive for Xite Energy Racing alongside fellow Brit Oliver Bennett. “I want to go racing,” said former...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Jimmie Johnson
Person
Graham Rahal
HeySoCal

American Josef Newgarden wins first Long Beach Grand Prix

American Josef Newgarden won the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach IndyCar race Sunday, finishing 1.2869 seconds ahead of Frenchman Romain Grosjean for his first victory in Long Beach. The race ended under caution after Takuma Sato of Japan speared the tire barrier in Turn 8 on Lap 84 of...
LONG BEACH, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: 2022 FAST FORWARD // ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

Want to relive all the action from the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach? Check out the 30-min. cutdown to see the most exciting battles, incidents and celebrations. Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: https://twitter.com/IndyCar https://www.facebook.com/indycar https://www.instagram.com/indycar Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chip Ganassi Racing#Indycar#Ap
NBC Sports

Jimmie Johnson undergoes hand surgery; expects to keep racing during full recovery

Jimmie Johnson underwent surgery Monday night for the fractured right hand he suffered in a practice crash last week for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. In a social media update Tuesday morning, Johnson said he expects he will be ready for an Indy 500 test April 20-21 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the April 29-May 1 weekend at Barber Motorsports Park.
LONG BEACH, CA
The Associated Press

Column: IndyCar rich in drama as Indianapolis 500 looms

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Through just three races, the IndyCar Series is already building enough dynamic storylines to be worthy of its own Netflix program. Speculation has been mounting that IndyCar, just like NASCAR and any motorsports series with a finger on the pulse of pop culture, is trying to put together a behind-the-scenes docuseries similar to Formula One’s “Drive to Survive.” The show has led to an explosion in F1 popularity in the United States, the market every sponsor-seeking race entity in the world wants to crack.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

'I was a drug addict with a PGA Tour card'

This article originally appeared on the Fire Pit Collective, a Golf Digest content partner. Before I met Willy Wilcox, I thought nothing was more addicting than hitting a perfect golf shot on the PGA Tour. But that was before Willy called me from a drug rehab center recently to reveal he had almost died. After that close call, he was finally ready to unburden himself of all of his secrets.
GAMBLING
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
61K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy