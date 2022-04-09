ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

Feds seize more than $13 million in mixed narcotics at Texas border crossing

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N0fds_0f4dzO7L00

PHARR, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility on Wednesday thwarted a massive smuggling attempt, seizing $13.6 million in mixed narcotics.

Investigators inspected a commercial tractor-trailer arriving at the Texas border crossing from Mexico and discovered nearly eight pounds of suspected fentanyl, nearly three pounds of suspected cocaine, nearly three pounds of suspected heroin and nearly 955 pounds of suspected methamphetamine concealed within the trailer, the agency stated in a news release.

Carlos Rodriguez, port director at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry, stated that the Pharr cargo facility “continues to be a target for smuggling activity.”

“Our tools and technology are an import part of keeping our officers safe, and being able to test narcotics such as fentanyl on site is important to avoid an exposure to this harmful narcotic,” he added.

Customs and Border Protection agents seized both the narcotics and the tractor-trailer. The case remains under investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Miami Herald

Contraband pork and poultry meat found stashed in minivan at Texas border, feds say

Prohibited pork and poultry meat — 124 pounds of it — were found stashed inside a minivan as the driver tried crossing the border into Texas, federal officials say. The contraband meat was then seized by officers and agriculture specialists at the Laredo Port of Entry, according to a March 16 news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
AGRICULTURE
Fox News

CBP seizes over $1M in meth at Texas border

Border Protection officers in Texas intercepted more than $1 million in methamphetamine that was being smuggled across the border from Mexico on Sunday, authorities said. The seizure happened at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Hidalgo, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement. The bridge crosses the Rio Grande to connect northeastern Mexico with southeastern Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Pharr, TX
Pharr, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Bernardino County Sun

Mexico deports border hit-man gang leader to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men Tuesday, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burnings that closed U.S. border crossings and a U.S. consulate. Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, said suspected drug gang leader...
LAREDO, TX
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Heroin#Feds#Mexico#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Border Patrol separates Utah family fleeing Ukraine

On March 31st at 6pm PST US border enforcement detained Ukrainian refugee Ganna (pronounced Anna) Harrison as she attempted to cross over the border from Tijuana, Mexico. Ganna was separated from her husband Brad Harrison and daughter Sofiya Harrison, both US citizens who were admitted access to the United States.
UTAH STATE
Washington Post

The border wall is full of holes. So why is Texas building more of it?

A trip to Home Depot and a few hundred dollars is all it takes to breach former president Donald Trump’s border wall. Smugglers using power tools available at hardware stores have hacked through bollards in the barrier along the southwest border more than 3,200 times over the past three years, The Post’s Nick Miroff reported.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Mexico extradites cartel leader 'El Huevo' to the United States after his apprehension sparked an attack on American consulate and Mexican military facilities

A cartel leader responsible for overseeing a gang of assassins who unleashed terror throughout several Mexico border states has been extradited to the United States. Juan Treviño, who is also known as 'El Huevo or 'The Egg,' was turned over to U.S. federal agents at the Tijuana International Bridge on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

U.S. consulate and Mexican military buildings are attacked after arrest of cartel leader wanted in the United States for drug trafficking and money laundering

The United States consulate building and Mexican military facilities were hit by gunfire and vehicles were set on fire on highway roads after security forces arrested a cartel leader in the northern Mexico border town of Nuevo Laredo. Northeast Cartel leader Juan Gerardo Treviño, who was wanted by U.S. and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Biden's border crisis grows with 1,700 Ukrainian refugees waiting at Mexico border and hundreds of migrants being bussed into Texas with 'welcome bags' - seven weeks before end of Title 42 and 'mass migration event'

Migrants fleeing Ukraine are setting up camp on the Mexican side of the U.S. southern border as asylum seekers desperately wait out the seven weeks left until Title 42 is lifted – but footage shows other migrants being released into the U.S. with 'welcome bags'. Hundreds of these Ukrainian...
IMMIGRATION
WTVR-TV

Mexico deports suspected cartel leader "El Huevo" to U.S.

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico — A suspected drug lord, known as “El Huevo” or “The Egg”, has been deported to the U.S. Juan Gerardo Treviño is a U.S. citizen and was captured by Mexican authorities on Monday in the state of Tamaulipas, which borders the southernmost tip of Texas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
60K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy