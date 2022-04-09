ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

This plug socket tells you if your energy is green

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA small tech company in the UK has reinvented the humble electricity socket....

www.bbc.com

The Independent

World’s deepest hole offers ‘inexhaustible clean energy’

A US company is planning to dig the world’s deepest hole in order to tap an inexhaustible supply of geothermal energy from the Earth’s crust.MIT-spinoff Quaise Energy has raised $63 million to bore a record-breaking 20km below the planet’s surface – nearly twice as far as the deepest holes ever made – where temperatures reach up to 500C.Quaise Energy describes the project as a “necessity, not an option”, offering a source of energy that is as powerful as any fossil fuel and as clean as solar, wind or hydro.“Deep geothermal energy is at the core of an energy-independent world,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

Wave energy: can ocean power solve the global energy crisis?

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Wave energy could meet all the world’s electricity needs. But technologies to harness wave energy are still developing. Ocean power generation needs to grow by 33% a year to achieve...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Renewable Energy
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

140-year-old rusty batteries offer huge breakthrough for energy storage

Scientists have discovered an alternative to costly and environmentally damaging lithium-ion batteries – used in everything from smartphones to electric cars – in the form of a 140-year old technology.Iron-air batteries, first invented in 1878, hold a far higher energy density to lithium-ion batteries at a fraction of the cost, however until now they have impractical for recharging purposes due to rusting.A team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology now claims to have fine-tuned a process known as “reverse rusting” in order to allow the new design to charge and discharge energy.“Iron-air batteries can be commercially scaled up for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Quantum battery can recharge electric car in 90 seconds, researchers reveal

A new type of battery charging technology could reduce the charge times of electric vehicles from hours to minutes, researchers claim.Calculations made by scientists at the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea revealed that so-called quantum batteries would reduce typical home charging times of electric cars from 10 hours to just three minutes.Charging at supercharger stations would be even quicker, dropping from around 30 minutes to 90 seconds – roughly the same amount of time it takes to fill a fuel-powered vehicle’s tank.Quantum batteries work through a phenomenon known as superabsorption, which involves a quantum mechanical principle relating to...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Battery breakthrough doubles lifespan of electric car batteries

Engineers have discovered a way to more than double the lifespan of batteries used in smartphones and electric cars.The battery breakthrough was successfully demonstrated by researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia, who increased the lifespan of a lithium-ion (li-ion) battery from several hundred charge/ discharge cycles, to more than 1,000.“Our process will increase the lifespan of batteries in many things, from smartphones and laptops, to power tools and electric vehicles,” said Professor Lianzhou Wang from the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology.“This new approach features a minimal protective coating at a scalable process, paving the way for...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Curbing rooftop solar is a poor way to promote equity

Curbing subsidies to address inequalities only delays widespread and equitable adoption of rooftop solar, argues Eric O'Shaughnessy. The future of rooftop PV in the United States is currently being decided in electric utility regulatory proceedings. These proceedings concentrate on cost shifting: the idea that PV adopters reap exceptional savings at the expense of non-adopters. The question of cost shifting is still disputed, but for this commentary let us assume that rooftop PV deployment meaningfully increases electricity rates for non-adopters. These cost shifts are largely regressive, given that adopters tend to earn more than non-adopters. Under this premise, several states have proposed reforms to promote equity by preventing cost shifts, most recently California. In a proposed decision, the California utility regulator recommended reduced compensation for PV output exported to the grid and higher fixed charges for PV adopters. As the country's largest PV market, California's proposal could influence future reforms in other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechRadar

23% of your electricity bill comes from devices you’re not using

As of next month, it’s estimated that the use of so-called vampire devices will cost £3.3 billion a year. Many items in our home use huge amounts of energy, including washing machines, dryers and fridges. However, most households are aware of these costs and only use the items when necessary. But, many of us neglect to pay attention to the small devices that are continually plugged in, such as phone chargers, televisions and microwaves.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Special Report: U.S. solar expansion stalled by rural land-use protests

April 7 (Reuters) - The Solar Star project in California is among the largest solar energy facilities in the world, boasting 1.7 million panels spread over 3,000 acres north of Los Angeles. Its gargantuan scale points to an uncomfortable fact for the industry: a natural gas power plant 100 miles south produces the same amount of energy on just 122 acres.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Soel Yachts unveils 62 ft solar electric catamaran with 564 kWh battery capacity and ‘trans-ocean range’

Another day and another solar electric yacht shared with the world, each seemingly going further and faster. The latest announcement comes from Soel Yachts out of the Netherlands, whose new Senses 62 solar electric catamaran boasts some large battery capacity for a yacht, providing what the company calls “trans-ocean range…” however far that means.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Space.com

A large solar storm could knock out the power grid and the internet — an electrical engineer explains how

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. David Wallace, Assistant Clinical Professor of Electrical Engineering, Mississippi State University. On Sept. 1 and 2, 1859, telegraph systems around the world failed catastrophically. The operators of the telegraphs reported...
SATELLITES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

How are high gas prices impacting you? Tell us your story

Gas prices nationwide are surging. The average U.S. price of regular gasoline has risen 79 cents over the past two weeks to a record-setting $4.43 per gallon. The average price in Minnesota is just under $4 a gallon. Are high gas prices impacting you? Please share your story by filling...
MINNESOTA STATE

