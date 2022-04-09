ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

Feds seize more than $13 million in mixed narcotics at Texas border crossing

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
PHARR, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility on Wednesday thwarted a massive smuggling attempt, seizing $13.6 million in mixed narcotics.

Investigators inspected a commercial tractor-trailer arriving at the Texas border crossing from Mexico and discovered nearly eight pounds of suspected fentanyl, nearly three pounds of suspected cocaine, nearly three pounds of suspected heroin and nearly 955 pounds of suspected methamphetamine concealed within the trailer, the agency stated in a news release.

Carlos Rodriguez, port director at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry, stated that the Pharr cargo facility “continues to be a target for smuggling activity.”

“Our tools and technology are an import part of keeping our officers safe, and being able to test narcotics such as fentanyl on site is important to avoid an exposure to this harmful narcotic,” he added.

Customs and Border Protection agents seized both the narcotics and the tractor-trailer. The case remains under investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Daily Mail

Leader of El Chapo's assassin squad nicknamed 'Grim Reaper' - who was linked to THOUSANDS of murders over four-year period in Mexico border town - is sentenced to life in prison by Texas court

The former head of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán's Sinaloa Cartel assassin squad -who was linked to thousands of murders in northern Mexico over a period spanning just four years - will be spending the rest of his life in a United States prison. Mario Iglesias-Villegas was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
ValleyCentral

Teen posing with weapons, drugs on Instagram leads to arrests

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two were arrested after investigators tracked down a teenager posing with drugs and weapons on Instagram. David Anaka Guerra, 17, and Ezra Sebastian Guerra, 21, were arrested on drug-related and weapon-related charges, according to a post by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Tuesday, March 29, BCSO received information that […]
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Tulsa, OK
