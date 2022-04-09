ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

First Baptist Church North Tulsa resuming contactless drive-thru food giveaways

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYyEE_0f4dxFFE00
First Baptist Church North Tulsa resuming contactless drive-thru food giveaways

TULSA, Okla. — First Baptist Church North Tulsa (FBCNT) is resuming their contactless, drive-thru food giveaways.

The giveaways take place at 5:30 p.m. Fridays at First Baptist Church North Tulsa.

FBCNT is location at 1414 N. Greenwood Ave, near Carver Middle School on Pine St.

Each car is given one set of free grocery bags of fresh produce and nonperishable dry goods.

John McCormack, who is a member of First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa, was helping out FBCNT.

McCormack said, “it’s the greatest honor I’ve ever had to be helping in the name of Jesus Christ.”

.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Niles Daily Star

First Baptist Church to host gospel singer John Schindler

NILES — John Schindler, gospel singer, will be in concert at First Baptist Church,. 1446 E. Main St., Niles, at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 3. John Schindler is a gifted communicator of God’s grace and love through song. His music and evangelism ministry has taken him throughout much...
NILES, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Z94

Take a Terrifying Tour of the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma!

At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in all of Oklahoma. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
GUTHRIE, OK
KTUL

Metro by T-Mobile in east Tulsa burglarized again, 1 arrested

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police responded to a burglary at the Metro by T-Mobile store in east Tulsa overnight. It happened around 3 a.m. on Admiral between Sheridan and Memorial, and it isn't the first time this particular store has been targeted, police say. According to officers, the burglary...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist#Drive Thru#Okla#First Baptist Church#Cox Media Group
KOCO

1 dead after reported shooting near OU Campus in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Update: KOCO 5 has confirmed one person is dead. Original Post: An Emergency Alert has been issued for the University of Oklahoma campus in Norman. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
NORMAN, OK
Fox5 KVVU

City of Las Vegas hosting drive-thru food distribution Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas is hosting a free, drive-thru food distribution and health screening this Saturday at the East Las Vegas Community Center. According to a news release, the event will run from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Baptist Church in Tarentum eager to rebuild after covid shutdown

The Rev. Felicia Brock moved to the Alle-Kiski Valley in late 2019 to start a new life as pastor of First Baptist Church in Tarentum. Then covid-19 shut everything down. “When you have a calling from God, you follow it,” said Brock, who relocated from Detroit. “God didn’t tell me that covid was going to hit. It was a struggle, but we are all eager to rebuild now.”
TARENTUM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KSLA

Mary Springhill AME Church hosts free food giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Members of the Mary Springhill AME Church held a food giveaway on Saturday, March 19. Hundreds of people attended to receive free food. This is the church’s second food drive this year. They provided items like potatoes, poultry, water and more. ”With rising gas prices...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KRDO

Deerfield Hills Community Center hosting drive-thru food pantry

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Deerfield Hills Community Center will host a drive-through food pantry Friday, March 25th, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free groceries will be offered, by appointment only. Residents can make an appointment for pick up by calling 719-385-5996. The community center is located at 4290 Deerfield Hills Rd,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WHSV

Fox Elementary students resume in-person learning at First Baptist Church

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After more than a month since the fire at Fox Elementary, students and teachers finally came back together under one roof for the first day of in-person learning. They’ll be learning inside First Baptist Church on Monument Avenue. Teachers, parents and volunteers spent nearly two weeks...
RICHMOND, VA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy