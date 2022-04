Rochester, N.Y. — A 33-year-old man from Rochester was hospitalized with life threatening injuries after being shot in the city on Saturday. The gunfire took place just after 5 p.m. in the vicinity of Chili Avenue and Salina Street, where Rochester Police located the victim on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO