Michigan State

Post-spring Michigan football 2022 defense depth chart projection

By Isaiah Hole
 1 day ago
We’ve now had a week to think about Michigan football in the spring game, and while we already put forward our offensive prediction, we’re now thinking about the defensive side of the ball.

Though it’s the defense that lost many key components from the 2021 edition of the team, it was that side of the ball that was particularly impressive under first-year Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter in the spring game. There’s a lot of talent, just some of it happens to be unproven.

Not completely the case anymore, now that we’ve seen some of them in action. With that in mind, here’s the WolverinesWire prediction of how the defensive side of the ball will shake out now that spring practices have concluded.

Defensive end 1

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Depth chart

1. Mike Morris

2. Braiden McGregor

3. TJ Guy

Analysis

Morris was named in the same breath as prospective No. 1 overall draft pick Aidan Hutchinson by Jim Harbaugh this spring, which is incredibly high praise. He’s the next man up, and he’ll be the focal point of the exterior pass rush. McGregor is finally fully healthy and has experience, and he reportedly had a great spring. Guy has been coming on and based off his spring game performance, appears to be ready to make a contribution in Year 2.

Defensive tackle 1 (Nose)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Depth chart

1. Mazi Smith

2. George Rooks (or)

3. Mason Graham

Analysis

No one has gotten more publicity this offseason than Smith, who has reportedly taken a massive step forward after a massive step forward last year. He appears poised to have the type of year in his fourth year as Mo Hurst had in his fifth year. Behind him at nose are numerous options, but Rooks received numerous mentions this spring, and Graham has been impressive, despite being only an early enrollee freshman.

Defensive tackle 2

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Depth chart

1. Kris Jenkins Jr.

2. Julius Welschof

3. Rayshaun Benny

Analysis

Jenkins has similarly taken a big step forward and that was apparent in last week’s spring game. Behind him is the question. Welschof could move back outside, but he was in street clothes for the spring game. There are high hopes for Benny, especially out of the three sophomores, but he didn’t get the same kinds of mentions as Rooks by his position coach, Mike Elston.

Defensive end 2

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Depth chart

1. Taylor Upshaw

2. Kechaun Bennett

3. Derrick Moore

Analysis

Upshaw was usurped by David Ojabo’s strong performance in 2021, but now it’ll truly be his time as a fifth-year and a focal point of the defense. Behind him, the second-year end in Bennett already has the look of a freak athlete, and showcased a little of his ability at the spring game. Moore is an early-enrollee, but came in at prototypical size, and is an absolute physical specimen with superior athleticism. He’ll get on the field early and often.

Outside linebacker (edge rusher)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Depth chart

1. Jaylen Harrell

2. Michael Barrett

Analysis

This one is more of an ‘or,’ considering that the two players will be deployed in different scenarios and are being asked to do different things. Barrett will be more of a traditional outside linebacker — though he can rush the passer, and showed it in the spring game — whereas Harrell will likely be deployed as more of a pass rusher most of the time when he’s on the field. Either way, Michigan has two solid, proven options here.

Inside linebacker

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Depth chart

1. Junior Colson

2. Kalel Mullings

Analysis

Colson has been called as a potential elite linebacker by new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, and he showcased more of that ability last week. Mullings may be moonlighting at running back, but the team definitely needs bodies at linebacker, so he will not make a full-time move. Other options include Jaydon Hood and Tyler McLaurin, both of whom are entering their second year.

Linebacker 3

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Depth chart

1. Nikhai Hill-Green

2. Joey Velazquez

Analysis

Hill-Green really looked impressive last week, really building on his first year as a starter. Perhaps equally as impressive was the play of dual-sport athlete Velazquez, who made several plays on defense a year after we started to really see him on special teams. Jim Harbaugh told WolverinesWire last summer that he could be in line to see the field a great deal in 2021, and while that didn’t happen so much on defense, he seems to be coming into his own. Mullings can also play this other inside/outside linebacker position.

Nickel back

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Depth chart

1. Mike Sainristil

2. Keon Sabb

Analysis

We think Sainristil’s move to defense will stick, and he looked incredible playing inside and outside in the spring game. Behind him, true freshman Sabb appears to be a good option here, though he made a few freshman mistakes in the spring game.

Cornerback 1

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Depth chart

1. Gemon Green

2. Will Johnson

Analysis

With Green returning to full health, he’ll get to start for his third-straight year. Former five-star Johnson figures to be involved strongly, though, and we saw him make a handful of spectacular plays in his spring game debut.

Safety

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Depth chart

1. RJ Moten

2. Jordan Morant (or) Quinten Johnson

Analysis

Moten is one of the leaders on the defensive side of the ball, and while we saw hints of playmaking ability a year ago, it’ll be his show lining up the secondary this year. Behind him, it’s a little tricky. We saw both Johnson and Morant play in the spring game, but this also another position we could see Sabb — or a freshman who has yet to arrive — come in to make a play. German Green (who we’re projecting elsewhere) could also make a play here.

Safety

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Depth chart

1. Rod Moore

2. Makari Paige

Analysis

Moore will likely get the nod as the starting safety opposite Moten once he returns from injury, but this spring has been all Paige as he recovers. Regardless, we should see a heavy dose of both.

Cornerback

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Depth chart

1. DJ Turner

2. German Green

Analysis

Turner was lights out starting down the stretch of the season last year, but was reportedly inconsistent through much of spring, until lately. He’ll be the obvious starter, but his backup isn’t as much. While Jalen Perry could be an option, or an incoming freshman, the other Green twin in German showed some impressive skills when lined up at corner at times throughout the spring game.

