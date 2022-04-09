ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers discuss starting Danny Green over Matisse Thybulle vs. Pacers

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers made an adjustment to the starting lineup on Saturday afternoon as they moved veteran Danny Green back into the starting lineup over Matisse Thybulle. Over the past few months, it has been Thybulle as he has started 49 games on the season and Saturday was only Green’s 27th.

This is the second straight game Green has started, Thybulle was ineligible to play in Toronto on Thursday, and it worked out. Green had 15 points and knocked down four triples in a 133-120 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

Afterward, coach Doc Rivers explained why he started Green.

Continuity as they prepare for the playoffs

“Just continuity,” said coach Doc Rivers. “Spacing, teams have been game planning, just thought that was the right thing to do today.”

The Sixers are likely to face the Toronto Raptors in the playoffs and with Thybulle being ineligible to play in Canada due to the vaccination rule, Philadelphia needs to prepare for that.

“Both,” Rivers said when asked if it was continuity from Thursday and prep for the playoffs. “Yeah, both.”

The Sixers need Thybulle in a potential playoff series with the Raptors. He is their best defensive player and not having him against a team like Toronto will be tough.

“I honestly don’t know,” said Joel Embiid. “Hopefully, he’s able to play because we need him. He’s a big piece. He’s a big part of our team, but other than that, it is unfortunate, and there’s really nothing I can say.”

Helping the spacing

James Harden is still trying to find his rhythm with the team and he mentioned that the lack of spacing has been hurting him recently. Having Green instead of Thybulle should help in that respect.

“Danny’s experience, he just brings more spacing,” said Harden. “We’re trying to juggle it. Obviously, Matisse missed the last game, and we’re trying to juggle out how we’re gonna play depending on who we play against in the postseason.”

It also can help the big fella out there and get him in a rhythm. Teams will hesitate to double him and leave Green.

“It’s the same,” Embiid added. “Obviously, Danny’s a great shooter and then a pretty good defender too. We just gotta adjust. They’re both great players so whoever starts, it doesn’t matter, we just wanna come in and really build a chemistry with everybody that’s gonna play and everybody that’s on the floor.”

Comments / 0

