Norman, OK

OU basketball: Sooners, Porter Moser add former Wofford forward Sam Godwin via NCAA Tansfer Portal

By Colton Sulley, senior sports reporter
Oklahoma Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Wofford forward Sam Godwin is transferring to Oklahoma, he announced via Instagram on Saturday. The 6-foot-9 sophomore averaged 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for the Terriers last...

