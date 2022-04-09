Verona officer charged with DUI, leaving the scene

Boyd

SALTILLO • A Verona police officer is facing serious charges after he caused an accident Friday night in Saltillo while in uniform and under the influence.

Jonathan David Boyd, 32, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence-second offense, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license, expired driver’s license and no proof of insurance.

Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney said one car sideswiped another inside the city limits around 7 p.m. on April 7. After stopping briefly, the drivers agreed to continue on to a convenience store near the intersection of highways 45 and 145. When the driver who instigated the wreck did not stop, the other driver called 911.

“He (Boyd) was in his personal vehicle but was wearing a full Verona PD uniform,” McKinney said.

The information was relayed to authorities who contacted Boyd via his 911 radio. Boyd then returned to the scene.

“Once we realized it was an officer, we called in the Highway Patrol to let them take over,” McKinney said.

Boyd was booked into the Lee County Jail Friday night. He was released on bond Saturday morning around 8:30.

This is not the first time Boyd has been arrested for drunk driving. Since he is charged with DUI-second offense, he must have a DUI conviction within the last five years. And that case might have been while he was a Saltillo police officer.

“He was charged with DUI back when he worked for Saltillo. That’s the reason he left,” McKinney said. “I’m not sure exactly when it was. That was before I became chief.”

Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn did not respond to calls to check on Boyd’s status with the department.