The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has closed OK-44 due to a grass fire between I-40 and the north side of Foss, Oklahoma. The OHP said smoke is a hazard and residents have been notified to evacuate the town of Foss.

WATCH LIVE: News 9 Storm Trackers Val Castor and Amy Castor are tracking a fire near Foss Lake in western Oklahoma.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.