Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies at 24

By Jared Frost
BUnow
 1 day ago

Ohio State star and third-year NFL QB Dwayne Haskins was struck and killed by a car on Saturday morning in South Florida....

bunow.com

Larry Brown Sports

Florida police issue details on Dwayne Haskins’ death

Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Adam Schefter criticized over reporting of Dwayne Haskins’ death

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter was criticized Saturday by some who found his reporting on Dwayne Haskins’ death insensitive. Schefter was the first to report that Haskins was killed in South Florida after being hit by a car. In the original tweet with the news, Schefter wrote that Haskins “struggl(ed) to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL.” Some found Schefter’s decision to note Haskins’ struggles as insensitive in light of the news he was reporting.
NFL
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Yardbarker

Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Rips ESPN’s Adam Schefter for Dwayne Haskins Tweet

According to WPLG 10 News, the driver of a dump truck struck Haskins around 7 a.m. Saturday morning on westbound I-595 at I-95. In the reporting tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he wrote: “Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedrick Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Photos: Amanda Balionis Is Married To A Former NFL Quarterback

Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Dwayne Haskins killed after being hit by car

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed Saturday morning when he was hit by a car in Florida. Haskins’ agent told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the 24-year-old quarterback, who had been training with other members of the Steelers in South Florida, was struck and killed by a vehicle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Lawyers Handling The Deshaun Watson Cases Reach Agreement

In a turn of events with a big impact on the 2022 regular season, a significant agreement has been made in the civil lawsuits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Adam Ferrise of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the lawyers handling the case have agreed to push the trials...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Washington

Dwayne Haskins, Former Washington Quarterback, Dies at 24

Dwayne Haskins, former Washington quarterback, dies at 24 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State quarterback who was a first-round pick by Washington in 2019 and was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, died Saturday morning. He was 24. Haskins was struck by a dump truck in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Roethlisberger shares heartfelt tribute to Dwayne Haskins

The NFL community was shocked by the news on Saturday that Dwayne Haskins has died, and Ben Roethlisberger was among those who shared a tribute to the late quarterback. Roethlisberger shared a nice note on social media in which he described Haskins as “a young man that didn’t ever seem to have a bad day.” He said he enjoyed being around Haskins and witnessing his love for football. Here’s the full tribute:
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has released a statement on the passing of former assistant coach Gary Brown. Brown, the Cowboys running backs coach from 2013-19, died on Sunday following a battle with cancer. He was 52 years old. The former Cowboys assistant coach played in the NFL before getting...
ARLINGTON, TX
