Zandon wins Blue Grass Stakes on major Kentucky Derby prep day

Taiba won the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby by 2 1/4 lengths on Saturday on the last weekend of major prep races for the Kentucky Derby.Ridden by Hall of Famer Mike Smith, Taiba overtook pacesetter Messier in the stretch and went on to win against the West Coast's top contenders for the first Saturday in May. Both colts are trained by Tim Yakteen, who took over recently for Bob Baffert, the six-time Kentucky Derby winner serving a 90-day suspension."Pretty exciting moment," Yakteen said in the winner's circle, his forehead sweaty under a hot sun. "Overwhelmed is an understatement."At Keeneland, Zandon rallied...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO