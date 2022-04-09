ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Player adds to Baylor's strong noseguard mix

By John Werner
WacoTrib.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all-Big 12 noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika and veteran Chidi Ogbonnaya returning, Baylor expected to be stout up front in the defensive interior. Now that former Tulsa noseguard Jaxon Player has joined the mix, the Bears have a chance to be as good as anybody in the Big 12, if not...

wacotrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Surprise Visit

Arch Manning appears to be adding another contender to his recruitment list, and it’s a surprising addition. Up to this point Manning – the five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle – had only been considering powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss. However, it doesn’t appear those are his only finalists.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
ESPN

College basketball transfer rankings for 2022-23 season

If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, this spring likely hasn't improved matters. The roster changes aren't slowing down. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to a similar number of men's basketball names in the portal this spring to the 1,832 that went in for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer or fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly goes off on Notre Dame and their apparent lack of modernization

Brian Kelly left Notre Dame in rather controversial circumstances. Kelly led the Fighting Irish throughout the 2010s but the head coach left for LSU in November 2021, right as Notre Dame were on the edge of making the College Football Playoff. Then Kelly, who is from the Boston area, adopted a southern accent for some weird reason once he was in Louisiana.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
The Spun

NCAA’s College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Spring football sessions across college football are wrapping up this month. Before we know it, preseason camp will be here, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September. The official preseason rankings by the Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press will be out later this summer. Until then,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Voice

Dwayne Haskins Had Chilling Final Instagram Story

"'It is what it is' will keep you at peace." That's the last story that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and New Jersey native Dwayne Haskins posted to Instagram just hours before he died. The 24-year-old Highland Park native was trying to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 in Florida when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Aranda
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Adam Schefter criticized over reporting of Dwayne Haskins’ death

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter was criticized Saturday by some who found his reporting on Dwayne Haskins’ death insensitive. Schefter was the first to report that Haskins was killed in South Florida after being hit by a car. In the original tweet with the news, Schefter wrote that Haskins “struggl(ed) to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL.” Some found Schefter’s decision to note Haskins’ struggles as insensitive in light of the news he was reporting.
NFL
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Not Happy With Adam Schefter Today

On Saturday morning, ESPN insider Adam Schefter broke the news that Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away. Unfortunately, his original tweet was poorly worded. “Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedrick Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3,” Schefter tweeted.
NFL
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Sugar Bowl#Veteran#Bears#American Football#Baylor
Click10.com

NFL grieves after Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies on I-595 in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators are trying to figure out how 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins died on the westbound lanes of I-595 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The driver of the dump truck that troopers believe struck him waited for authorities to arrive.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
MLive

Dallas Cowboys legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer dies at 76

Former Dallas Cowboys great Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wright, 76, had been hospitalized for several days following a severe seizure, Schefter said. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle was selected in 2006 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wright was a seventh-round pick,...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Five-Star Freshman Forward Entering Transfer Portal

Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Rips ESPN’s Adam Schefter for Dwayne Haskins Tweet

According to WPLG 10 News, the driver of a dump truck struck Haskins around 7 a.m. Saturday morning on westbound I-595 at I-95. In the reporting tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he wrote: “Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedrick Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 5 Teams Will “Underperform” This Season

College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy