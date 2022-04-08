Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

One of the more entertaining draws at any Barrett-Jackson event is its charity auctions, where special vehicles are routinely sold for hundreds of thousands and even millions of dollars for a good cause, including the first production 2021 Ford Bronco, the Bronco Pope Francis Center First Edition, the first 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 ever produced, and the first 2022 Ford Shelby GT500KR. That tradition continues at the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach auction this weekend, when the first production 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor will be sold for charity, but it will also be joined by a very special 2009 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake, too.
