Derby, KS

Derby high schooler brings awareness to epilepsy with fundraiser

By Abbey Higginbotham
KWCH.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Derby high school senior, Shelby Bussman, decided for her senior Capstone project that she would hold an Epilepsy awareness walk at High Park in Derby. Shelby has had epilepsy her entire life, and at...

www.kwch.com

