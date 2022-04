SAN ANTONIO – Emmanuel Tagoe could not have been more thrilled when he received the phone call for his next ring assignment. The streaking lightweight contender from Ghana has long sought for a crack at the division’s top players, including a pursuit of this very fight for the past two years. The opportunity to face unbeaten Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18KOs) didn’t require a second thought. In fact, Tagoe made a point to immediately say yes, as to not give the other side a chance to change their mind.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO