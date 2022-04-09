ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Lightning strikes cause 2 beach house fires on NC islands

By Rodney Overton
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Lightning strikes caused two house fires on the North Carolina coast — including one valued at more than $3 million — as heavy storms hit earlier this week, officials said.

The first fire happened when lightning hit a beach home in Holden Beach around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Holden Beach fire officials.

The house along Ocean Boulevard West was hit by lightning on a small corner of the roof. The strike caused a small fire, but there was no major damage, fire officials in Brunswick County said.

As storms continued to move through, another lightning strike caused a much larger house fire at the exclusive Figure Eight Island near Wilmington, authorities in New Hanover County said.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. at 232 N. Beach Road, New Hanover County Fire Rescue officials said.

Video from neighbor Ronald Gaitros showed large flames coming from the home before fire crews arrived.

The home, valued by the county at $3,229,400, is 3,274 square feet with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, according to New Hanover County property records.

The home on Figure Eight Island was heavily damaged.

Crews from Pender EMS and Fire, Wilmington Fire Department and New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to the fire on Figure Eight Island, according to a statement from MaryBeth Evans, the deputy fire marshal for New Hanover County.

No one was injured in either fire.

