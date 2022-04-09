ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, MI

Leland Township Fire and Rescue Begins Region’s First ‘Paramedic Apprenticeship’

By Lauren Creighton
9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eK5gQ_0f4dpCJN00

More paramedics are on their way to Northern Michigan.

Leland Township Fire and Rescue is the first department in the region to receive a paramedic apprenticeship program.

This comes after a brand new partnership with Northwest Michigan Works! and gives more people the chance to train in the high demand job.

Zorran VanDandt has only been a firefighter/EMT for Leland Township Fire and Rescue for about a year.

Now, he has the opportunity to become a paramedic—something he’s been wanting to do since he started.

“Most departments up here have cross-trained firefighters, so firefighters, EMTs, firefighter medics,” says VanDandt. “Being an EMT is a starting point to become a medic and a lot of us want to be able to provide better care and more care for our patients.”

The program includes 4,000 hours of paid, on the job learning, along with more than 600 hours of teaching through Munson Regional EMS.

“It’s a good thing that the school is tough, it kind of prepares you for it, but it is a huge time commitment away from your family because you’re in school full time, on top of doing your clinicals and on top of working full time,” says VanDandt.

Leland Township Fire and Rescue Chief Dan Besson says due to short staffing, he could only afford to send one firefighter to the program right now, but feels very confidant with his choice.

“It’s a little, probably nerve-wracking for him, because he doesn’t know what to expect,” says Besson. “But all the guidelines are there and I’m very excited that Zorran wanted to be the one to participate in it and he’s going to do outstanding, he’ll be a great paramedic.”

VanZandt will begin training in August.

Once he’s finished, they hope to send even more firefighters to the program so they can become certified free of cost.

“I was very, very excited and now that this is set in stone, it makes it a lot easier for future people who want to go through this program to do so,” says VanZandt.

To learn more about becoming a firefighter, EMT or paramedic, you can visit their website.

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

Hialeah Fire Rescue has open position for firefighter, paramedic

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Hialeah is looking to hire certified Firefighters and paramedics to join Hialeah Fire Rescue. All applicants must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma. Applicants must also be a Florida certified paramedic and state of Florida Fighter II certified.
HIALEAH, FL
The Repository

Jackson Township anticipates $4.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds

KEY ACTION Established an account for the American Rescue Plan standard allowance that the township will receive. DISCUSSION Township officials expect to receive $4.2 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The township already has received $2.1 million, and expects another $2.1 million. The money is designated to help mitigate the effects of the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Officials still are deciding how the federal funds will be used.
STARK COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leland, MI
Local
Michigan Government
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medic#Paramedic#Northwest Michigan Works#Emt#Munson Regional Ems
WJAC TV

Crews battle house fire in Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — Several Cambria County fire crews are responding to a house fire in Jackson Township. County authorities say the fire started at a home along William Penn Ave. just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. So far, no injuries have been reported, and the cause of the...
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WLUC

2 seriously injured in propane-related explosion at Town of Niagara home

TOWN OF NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - Two people were seriously injured in a large explosion at their mobile home in northern Marinette County Sunday morning. According to Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve, the explosion was reported at 8:50 a.m. Sunday at a home on Payette Rd. at Bomber Rd. in the Town of Niagara. It was heard by many people several miles away.
NIAGARA, WI
MLive.com

Two people burned, house destroyed in Kalamazoo County fire

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A house was completely destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning. A fire started at a house before 2:10 a.m., April 10, in Wakeshema Township in Van Buren County, the South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority said. Two people had minor burns from the fire and...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

MSP Seeking Public’s Help in Finding Missing Kingsley Man

Michigan State Police is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing Kingsley man. Troopers from the MSP Cadillac Post were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in Cedar on Thursday. According to police, the vehicle was parked near the tennis courts and had been there all day. The owner of the vehicle is 40-year-old Jesse Jackman from Kingsley.
KINGSLEY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy