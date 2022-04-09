ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

World-class musicians come together for Ukrainian benefit concert

By Daniel Griffin, Jonathan Jackson
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDaAC_0f4dp9kR00

The concert can be watched in the video player below.

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – World-renowned musicians gathered in Dublin Saturday for a concert to benefit Ukraine.

Arkadiy Gips, a Ukrainian violinist who toured with Madonna for two years, was the focal point of the show taking place at the Dublin Community United Church of Christ.

Gips was joined by the Ukrainian Folk Ensemble, singer Lucy Smirnov, the Columbus International Children’s Choir, pianist Tony Hagood, flutist Cheri Papier, and composer Max Gips. The concert was hosted by Eric Gnezda, a singer-songwriter who hosts Songs at the Center on PBS

Arkadiy Gips said it’s an honor to be able to share this part of his country with central Ohio.

“It’s very old country, with old tradition, with the music, with folk music, with classical music, with very good leadership,” he said before the show.

Arkadiy Gips said Saturday’s performance wasn’t just about entertainment, but rather an encouragement for his Ukrainian family.

“I have relatives in Kyiv, and Ukraine, and situation that we have right now, it’s awful,” he said.

Lisa Bowersock, senior minister at Dublin Community Church, said all contributions from Saturday’s performance will go straight to the humanitarian efforts carried out by Grace Evangelical Church.

“There’s so many things in the news about all the atrocities that are happening in Ukraine, and we just really had a strong desire to do something to help, and the idea of a concert was brought to us,” she said.

As pastor at Grace Evangelical, Viktor Moskayluk said they’ve been working almost non-stop since the war started, collecting, sorting, and shipping food and clothing donations to Ukraine. He said it’s people and music like this that help keep those efforts going.

“We are so grateful, so grateful for community to come together, and as you’ve seen, it’s regular folks,” Moskayluk said.

To donate to help Ukraine, click here . All proceeds will go to Grace Evangelical Church, which is helping provide food and resources to Ukrainian refugees.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Body of missing Nelsonville man found in Hocking River

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a Nelsonville man who went missing in January was found in the Hocking River last week. After kayakers noticed a body in the Hocking River on Wednesday, March 30, the Athens County Coroner identified him as Derek Johnson, 39, who was reported missing on January 25, according to […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two men charged in jailhouse death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men have been charged in the death of a fellow inmate at the Franklin County Corrections Center on Nov. 28, 2021. Prosecutors requested on Friday morning that Royalle T. Mosley be named a co-defendant with Varmunyah Dunor in the jailhouse killing of Dustin Ray, according to court records. At 11:21 […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Shropshire Star

Musicians support Ukraine with concert in Shrewsbury

Musicians and the public have been showing their support for Ukraine at a specially arranged concert. As many as 28 musicians signed up for the Concert for Ukraine, which took place at St Alkmund's Church in Shrewsbury earlier today. The church is a regular venue for musical performances, but the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Columbus, OH
Society
Dublin, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Dublin, OH
Dublin, OH
Society
Dublin, OH
Entertainment
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect in fatal shooting at north Columbus bar given $1M bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a double fatal shooting last month at a north Columbus bar is in jail Monday. According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office records, Wayne C. Coffman, 34. is being held at Jackson Pike Jail as of Monday. Coffman is charged with two...
NBC4 Columbus

Free concerts announced at ‘Downtown Columbus Comeback Celebration’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– After two years of COVID-19 and many office workers being at home, Columbus city and business leaders welcomed them back at the “Downtown Columbus Comeback Celebration.”. The event started at 11:30 a.m. Monday with officials announcing two free concerts at Columbus Commons this summer:. May...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man charged after three people were shot on south side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 46-year-old man has an arrest warrant after allegedly breaking into a residence in south Columbus and shooting three people with a rifle, according to Columbus Police. Police say that just after 10 p.m. on Friday, Antonio L. Dortch forced entry into a residence on the 1400 block of Old Hickory […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville man accused of causing ‘serious physical harm’ to 4-month-old

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old was charged Wednesday with endangering a child, allegedly causing life-threatening injuries to a 4-month-old. Joseph S. Blair, 22, of Westerville, was arrested after he reportedly tripped while holding the infant, causing her to hit her head, become unconscious and sustain “serious physical harm,” according to records from Franklin County Municipal Court.
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gallery: Dwayne Haskins’ career in photos

(WCMH) — Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, 24, has died after being hit by a car, according to his agent Cedric Saunders as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Haskins died Saturday morning after he was hit by a car in South Florida. Haskins death shocked the Ohio State and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musicians#Classical Music#Concert#Ukrainian#Wcmh#Dublin Community Church#Grace Evangelical Church
NBC4 Columbus

New options for a farm fresh breakfast

The restaurant known for helping you fuel your day is now adding another option to it’s already robust menu. From crispy bacon to creamy avocado, these protein packed breakfast bowls are sure to kickstart your morning! stop by your local Bob Evans and try it for yourself today!
FOOD & DRINKS
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC
NBC4 Columbus

First witnesses in former officer's trial

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Witness testimony has begun in the murder trial of former Columbus Police vice officer Andrew Mitchell. https://nbc4i.co/3KhQKCq.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Religion
NBC4 Columbus

Man missing from Columbus’ east side under suspicious circumstances

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a high-risk missing man they said went missing under suspicious circumstances Saturday. Michael Brown, 48, has black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. Michael was last seen at 3379 Broadmoor Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police postpone first-ever marshmallow drop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus will have to wait before witnessing marshmallows falling from the sky. The Columbus Division of Police’s first marshmallow drop — where more than 1,000 marshmallows were expected to be dropped from a police helicopter on Saturday — has been postponed due to inclement weather, according to a Friday news release […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy