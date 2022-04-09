ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'They can be proud of that performance' - How Everton stunned Manchester United

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMatch of the Day pundits Danny Murphy and Ian...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Everton v Man Utd: Team news

Everton will welcome back Michael Keane and Allan after suspension. Midfielder Donny van de Beek is ineligible to face his parent club, while Andros Townsend, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina remain sidelined. Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo is available again after recovering from illness, while Jessie Lingard returns from a similar...
The Independent

5 things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action

Title race honours ended even as Manchester City and Liverpool shared an enthralling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium.Tottenham took a major step forward in the battle for the top four, Everton seized the day, and it was a weekend to forget for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the main talking points from a huge weekend of Premier League action.Classic clashA remarkable encounter finishes with the points shared#MCILIV pic.twitter.com/STIMCZhSsi— Premier League (@premierleague) April 10, 2022Manchester City and Liverpool served up a football feast full of incident, goals and quality. But...
BBC

Premier League reaction & Champions League news

Tambuwal: Mourinho made the Premier League defensive, Arsenal were fantastic to watch under Wenger and also United under Ferguson, but the current Liverpool and Manchester City sides are the best I've ever seen. Bigs wins for Everton and Norwich. What about the bottom end of the Premier League?. Everton secured...
FOX Sports

Arsenal loses again in blow to top-4 bid in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s quest to qualify for the Champions League received another setback with a 2-1 home loss to Brighton on Saturday, making it two defeats in a row for Mikel Arteta’s slumping team. Five days after losing 3-0 at Crystal Palace, Arsenal looked fragile again...
