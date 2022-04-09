ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Holly, NJ

Hunterdon Central over Rancocas Valley - Girls lacrosse recap

By Chris Nalwasky
 1 day ago
Skylar Brandt scored four times to give Hunterdon Central a 12-8 win over Rancocas Valley in Mt. Holly. Grace Iervolino also scored three times and...

Verona tops Montclair - Baseball recap

Logan Colon had a two-run double as Verona defeated Montclair 3-2 in Montclair. Matt Vaccaro had two hits as well with Collin Knight and Ben Mackey tallying hits as well. Chris Baker also had a triple. Verona (4-0) held a 3-0 lead after the third inning and held on despite...
VERONA, NJ
Trentonian

HS Softball Wrap: Steinert keeps rolling with win over Lawrence

HAMILTON — The undefeated Steinert High School softball team continued to hit the ball with authority Friday in an 11-1 win over Lawrence. Improving to 4-0 and dropping Lawrence to 2-2, Steinert got two hits apiece from winning pitcher Isabella Bonacci, Avery Kontura, Ceara O’Neal and Jayci Conover. O’Neal, Camilla Fazio and Kontura all doubled.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Haddonfield over West Deptford - Baseball recap

Nick Figlioli went 3-for-3 with three RBI and a stolen base as Haddonfield edged West Deptford, 3-2, in West Deptford. Bruce Parker doubled and singled and Brett Agnew, Joe Nasuti, and Scott Cowan all scored for the Bulldawgs, which scored twice in the fourth inning and once more in the sixth. Dane Samartino earned the win on the mound pitching five innings and yielding two runs on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Cherry Hill East over Timber Creek in OT - Girls lacrosse recap

Sami Bloom led with three goals and two assists while Riley Morris added a hat trick as Cherry Hill East rallied to win in overtime, 10-9, over Timber Creek in Erial. Delanie Morris contributed two goals and an assist while Paige Watson struck twice for Cherry Hill East (1-4), which trailed 5-4 at halftime.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Holy Spirit defeats Delsea - Baseball recap

Ryan Spina led Holy Spirit to a 3-2 victory over Delsea in Absecon as he finished 3-3 with two RBI and one run. Delsea (2-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to a two-run single from Ryan Harrison. However, Holy Spirit (4-2) scratched across three runs in the bottom of the third to come away with the victory.
ABSECON, NJ
Lacrosse
Sports
Trentonian

H.S. Baseball Wrap: Robbinsville slips past Somerville

ROBBINSVILLE — Sophomore right-hander Luke Billings went the distance to outpitch Somerville junior hurler Ty Akins, who also threw all seven innings, as the Robbinsville High baseball team defeated the Pioneers, 2-1, Saturday. Jason Gallucci went 2-for-3 to lead the Ravens’ offense, which got runs batted in from Connor...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbridge defeats Iselin Kennedy - Softball recap

Samirrah Ortiz hit a home run as Woodbridge defeated Iselin Kennedy 8-2 in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (4-0) scored three runs in the second inning with Iselin Kennedy scoring two runs in the third. Woodbridge would go on to score two runs in the fourth and fifth innings and outhit Iselin Kennedy 8-2 in the game.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Cinnaminson over Northern Burlington - Girls lacrosse recap

Veronica Campbell scored four goals and assisted on another to lead Cinnaminson to a victory on the road over Northern Burlington, 9-4. Jenna Averill finished with three goals and one assist while Megan Nelson scored twice and assisted once for Cinnaminson (2-0), which held a 5-2 lead at halftime. Isabella...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Mount Olive over Princeton - Boys lacrosse recap

Kyle Schiller led with six goals while Adam DeCristofaro added four goals and three assists as Mount Olive won at home, 13-9, over Princeton. Chris Walsh scored twice while Sean Carroll tallied a goal and two assists for Mount Olive (3-1), which led 8-5 at the game’s midpoint and delivered another four goals in the third period for a 12-7 advantage.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Pompton Lakes over Dwight-Englewood- Boys lacrosse recap

Zachary Maksimiak scored three goals with two assists to help Pompton Lakes earn a 9-5 win over Dwight-Englewood in Pompton Lakes. Evan Uriguen had a hat trick and an assist for Pompton Lakes (3-0). Jack Rennar had a goal and two assists, while Jimmy Novak scored twice. Luke Kondovski made seven saves in the win.
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Boys volleyball: Results and links for Monday, April 11

Burlington City (0-2) at Cinnaminson (0-3), 3:45pm. Northern Burlington (3-0) at Camden Tech (0-3), 4pm. Hopewell Valley (4-1) at Rancocas Valley (2-1), 5:30pm. Wayne Hills (1-2) vs. Hackensack (2-2) at Hackensack High School, 4:15pm. Dwight-Morrow (1-2) at Ramapo (1-3), 4:15pm. Don Bosco Prep (3-1) at Paterson Eastside (2-3), 4:15pm. Lakeland...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

