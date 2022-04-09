Hunterdon Central over Rancocas Valley - Girls lacrosse recap

Nick Figlioli went 3-for-3 with three RBI and a stolen base as Haddonfield edged West Deptford, 3-2, in West Deptford. Bruce Parker doubled and singled and Brett Agnew, Joe Nasuti, and Scott Cowan all scored for the Bulldawgs, which scored twice in the fourth inning and once more in the sixth. Dane Samartino earned the win on the mound pitching five innings and yielding two runs on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts.

WEST DEPTFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO