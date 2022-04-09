ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

No. 3 St. Augustine defeats Central Regional - Baseball recap

By Craig Epstein
 1 day ago
Marco Levari propelled St. Augustine, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 victory over Central Regional in Bayville behind 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits, two walks, and striking out seven batters. St. Augustine (3-0)...

Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
