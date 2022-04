The rumors continue about Marsau Scott and the rest of the LAMH cast. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Marsau Scott has been the subject of rumors. It all started after Martell Holt accused him of cheating with 20 different women. Martell was upset because Marsau made jokes about his longtime affair with Arionne Curry. So fans have been speculating about his marriage to LaTisha Scott. After Marsau confirmed that he has been around Martell and Arionne, he also revealed that the guys’ Atlanta trip was the first time he saw her. He posted a photo from that night on Instagram to poke fun at Maurice Scott taking his time with admitting that he was also there.

