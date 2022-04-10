ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

53 year old woman dies in fatal car accident Saturday morning

By Brian Armstrong
WDEF
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- On April 9, 2022 at approximately 9:55 a.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 5700 block of Hickory Valley Road. The following...

www.wdef.com

Comments / 1

WAFF

Single-vehicle crash claims three lives

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Update: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms that the injuries to the other passenger, Penick, proved to be fatal. Penick was pronounced deceased Saturday at 3:27 p.m. at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga Tenn. Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, a single-vehicle crash on DeKalb County 141 took two...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WDEF

Woman killed in Saturday night crash on Hixson Pike

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police release details on a fatal traffic crash on Hixson Pike on Saturday night. It happened in the 6600 block of Hixson Pike around 7 PM. Traffic investigators say a vehicle pulling out from East Boy Scout Road pulled into the path of another vehicle heading south on Hixson Pike.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WISH-TV

Friends, family remember Indy 15-year-old killed in car accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends gathered Monday to mourn the death of 15-year-old student DeShawn Holliday, who was killed in car accident Friday. Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe Holliday was riding in his sister’s car in the 6600 block of Rockville Road when the car collided with another vehicle. The crash pinned Holloway inside the vehicle and he died from his injuries.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chattanooga, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
WTVCFOX

59-year-old woman charged in March 8th shooting in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (March 16th):. We obtained an affidavit that reveals more information about this incident. It says the suspect, Bridgette Talley, is homeless, and that the shooting occurred in a homeless camp on East 11th Street. Investigators say the victim was shot in the head. They also...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
iheart.com

Escaped Camel Kills Two Men in Tennessee

In a bizarre story out of Tennessee, a crazed camel managed to escape from a petting zoo and, in the ensuing chaos, killed two unfortunate men who came across the rampaging creature. The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon at a location known as Shirley Farms in the community of Obion. Although the circumstances surrounding how the event began are uncertain at this time, the local sheriff's office indicated that their involvement began when they received a call about a loose camel in the area that was "attacking people."
TENNESSEE STATE
Accidents
Public Safety
Health Services
Traffic Accidents
WKRN

Plane crash: 133 passengers on board

A Chinese airliner with 133 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday. Woman sought in connection with deadly Madison shooting. Storage unit ransacked: Over $150K of items missing.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTVC

Person ejected from car in crash on Bonny Oaks Drive Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — One person was ejected from a vehicle in a crash on Bonny Oaks Drive Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. The crash happened Monday morning near South Chickamauga Greenway. CPD says two cars were involved. One person was thrown out of their vehicle, according to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

