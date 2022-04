College football spring games give a glimpse to fans of what’s to come next season, and Clemson’s Orange vs. White game on Saturday was no exception. The cold, windy game in Memorial Stadium featured stout defensive outings that gave the two offenses problems all throughout the White team’s 15-7 victory over the Orange team. “The best thing is to be exposed and gain experience, and so, we had some guys get that today,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after the game. “It was tough conditions but a lot of fun.” One spring game that is essentially an open scrimmage should be taken with...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO