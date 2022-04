When it rains it pours. April 8 is a crazy-packed release day, with a ton of notable albums, including new ones from the singer Syd (from The Internet), the shape-shifting, guitar-pop artist Omar Apollo, Camila Cabello, an all-star collaboration between Girl Talk, Big K.R.I.T., Wiz Khalifa and Smoke DZA, and a whole bunch more. On this week's New Music Friday we try to make sense of it all, with NPR Music's Anamaria Sayre and Jerusalem Truth, contributor Christina Lee and Radio Milwaukee's Tarik Moody, along with host Robin Hilton.

