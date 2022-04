WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The winningest NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball program in the nation broke through with the school’s fourth NCAA championship and the first in more than a decade. The Kansas Jayhawks cemented themselves as the nation’s top team with Monday night’s historic comeback win against North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament title game. The celebration that fans kept going through the week continues Sunday afternoon with the championship parade in Lawrence.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO