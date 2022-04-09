Two Killed in Warren County Crash

(Milo) Two people died in a rollover accident in Warren County.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 10:45 p.m. on Friday on S23 and Pershing Street south of Milo. Authorities say 19-year old Bryce Vandeliune, of Milo, the driver of a 2001 Ford F250 pickup, and a passenger, 19-year old Koby D. Clary, of Des Moines, died in the crash.

The Iowa State Patrol says Vandeliune lost control of the pickup traveling south on S23. The Ford F250 slid into the ditch and rolled multiple times, ejecting Vandeliune and Clary.

The Warren County EMS and Milo Fire Department assisted the Iowa State Patrol.