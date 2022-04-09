ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

First Baptist Church North Tulsa resuming contactless drive-thru food giveaways

By FOX23.com News Staff
 1 day ago
TULSA, Okla. — First Baptist Church North Tulsa (FBCNT) is resuming their contactless, drive-thru food giveaways.

The giveaways take place at 5:30 p.m. Fridays at First Baptist Church North Tulsa.

FBCNT is location at 1414 N. Greenwood Ave, near Carver Middle School on Pine St.

Each car is given one set of free grocery bags of fresh produce and nonperishable dry goods.

John McCormack, who is a member of First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa, was helping out FBCNT.

McCormack said, “it’s the greatest honor I’ve ever had to be helping in the name of Jesus Christ.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
