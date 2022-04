Michigan State’s James Piot started his second day at the Masters with two birdies in his first three holes, but couldn’t rally enough to hang around for the weekend. The Spartans senior and Canton native shot a two-over par 74 on Friday to finish at an 11-over 155 for the two rounds. That score missed the 36-hole cut of four-over by seven shots.

CANTON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO