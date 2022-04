POINT REYES (CBS SF) — Rough weather is hampering efforts to rescue the 564-foot container ship adrift approximately seven miles off the coast of Point Reyes, the Coast Guard said Saturday. UPDATE: Container Ship With Crew of 21 Aboard Remains Adrift off Point Reyes The container ship Wan Hai 176 lost engine power and went adrift Friday afternoon. The Coast Guard, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Marin County were working together to rescue the ship. The National Weather Service issued a gale warning for the waters off Point Reyes through Sunday morning with winds gusting to 38 mph and waves...

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO