Los Angeles, CA

Nuggets' Will Barton: Questionable vs. Lakers

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Barton (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against...

www.cbssports.com

Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
fadeawayworld.net

"The Same Way That Melo Staring At Rih"... J. Cole Didn't Have To Do Carmelo Like That, Says NBA Fan

NBA and hip-hop culture have been intertwined for the last decade, as many rappers often name-drop NBA stars in their songs. Players also hang out with the biggest rappers in the offseason, James Harden and Lil Baby famously being friends is an excellent example of this. However, when stars reach a certain level, it's not even about whether they know rappers personally, it's just about what they represent in terms of success.
NBA
numberfire.com

Will Barton (knee) out Sunday for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard/forward Will Barton will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Barton is listed as dealing with right knee soreness, and as a result, he has been ruled out of action for the regular season finale. Expect him back on the court for the start of the playoffs.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Vogel learned of his firing by Lakers from media

Frank Vogel was done dirty by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. News leaked out from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday night that the Lakers were firing Vogel, who had been the team’s head coach for three seasons. Not only was it awkward for Vogel’s firing to be reported right after he coached the team to a win, but it was even more weird when he was asked about the report after the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Report: Nuggets' Murray, Porter unlikely to return for playoffs

Denver Nuggets starters Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are currently unlikely to suit up for the playoffs, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Murray has missed the entire campaign after suffering a torn ACL last April. Coach Michael Malone told reporters last month that the guard was "not close" to playing.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Reaves, Monk lead Lakers past Nuggets 146-141 in OT

DENVER -- — Malik Monk had a career-best 41 points and Austin Reaves set career highs with 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 146-141 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night in what might have been Frank Vogel’s final game as coach.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Clippers' Norman Powell: Won't play Sunday

Powell (rest) will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale against Oklahoma City, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports. The Clippers are simply building in some extra rest for Powell, who recently returned from a long-term injury absence. In Saturday night's win over the Kings, Powell finished with 20 points, two assists, one rebound and one block in 22 minutes off the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Lakers end disappointing season with win over Nuggets

Austin Reaves established career highs of 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists and excelled in overtime as the Los Angeles Lakers overcame a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to record a 146-141 victory over the host Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Malik Monk scored a career-best 41 points and made seven...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Saturday's lineup

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Dodgers. Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's season opener. He'll get a rest day already in the second game of the year, with the Rockies seemingly wanting to ease him into the season following an abbreviated spring schedule. Dom Nunez takes over behind the plate.
DENVER, CO

