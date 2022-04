Hopefully the third time is the charm for the XFL, but the new league is about to receive its best shot yet thanks to Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners, and now the XFL is getting a slick new logo as part of this new era. The Rock revealed the new XFL 2023 logo, a sleek and modern looking design featuring white text on a black background, but he wasn't done, as he also revealed a new video spotlighting the vision and goals of this newest iteration of the XFL, and you can find both in the posts below.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO