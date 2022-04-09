ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable for finale

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Jokic is questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
fadeawayworld.net

"The Same Way That Melo Staring At Rih"... J. Cole Didn't Have To Do Carmelo Like That, Says NBA Fan

NBA and hip-hop culture have been intertwined for the last decade, as many rappers often name-drop NBA stars in their songs. Players also hang out with the biggest rappers in the offseason, James Harden and Lil Baby famously being friends is an excellent example of this. However, when stars reach a certain level, it's not even about whether they know rappers personally, it's just about what they represent in terms of success.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Players Were Reportedly Texting During Games Even With Frank Vogel Standing In Front of Them

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Frank Vogel as the season comes to an end for him and the Los Angeles Lakers. The reporting is bringing some ugly things to light as people outside of Los Angeles try to figure out where it exactly went wrong for the NBA's most storied franchise this season. Vogel is also expected to be gone in the offseason, which might be why these stories are coming out now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Vogel learned of his firing by Lakers from media

Frank Vogel was done dirty by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. News leaked out from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday night that the Lakers were firing Vogel, who had been the team’s head coach for three seasons. Not only was it awkward for Vogel’s firing to be reported right after he coached the team to a win, but it was even more weird when he was asked about the report after the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Jamal Murray dealing with 1 notable factor in comeback

The latest information about a possible return for Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray does not sound promising. Prior to Sunday’s regular season finale, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he had an extended conversation with Murray about playing a few low-stakes minutes. Malone said Murray is still dealing with a “mental hurdle” before getting into game action again.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Lakers
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic's Historic Season Finally Sets Him Apart in MVP Conversation

Here are the updated odds for NBA MVP from WynnBET Sportsbook:. There has been great debate around the MVP race with three worthy candidates, but the impact of Jokic can't be understated. He has carried the Nuggets, who haven't had Michael Porter Jr. for most of the year and Jamal Murray for the entire season, to more wins than last season.
NBA
numberfire.com

Bones Hyland starting for Nuggets Sunday night in place of Monte Morris

Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. In the final game of the regular season, the Nuggets are giving starters time off. As a result, four spots in the starting five are vacated. For now, Hyland will step into Monte Morris' role.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBC Sports

Jazz or Nuggets? Warriors taking right approach to seeding

SAN ANTONIO -- Steve Kerr joked ahead of the Warriors' win Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers that if it were up to him, the Warriors would face Wichita State in the first round of the NBA playoffs -- a nod to Wichita native and Warriors senior vice president of communications Raymond Ridder.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Not expected to play in playoffs

Murray (knee) is not expected to return during the playoffs, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. This is a tough blow for the Nuggets, as Murray will likely end up missing the entire 2021-22 campaign after tearing his ACL in April of last season. The focus will now presumably be getting him on the right track to return first thing during next season's training camp. Michael Porter (back) is also not expected to return during the playoffs.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Will Barton: Unavailable Sunday

Barton (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Barton had started in each of the last 14 games, but he'll be held out for Sunday's regular-season finale. Bryn Forbes, Bones Hyland and Austin Rivers should see additional run against the Lakers.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Unavailable Saturday

Thompson has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to right Achilles injury management. Thompson tallied 33 points, four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's win over the Lakers, but he'll sit out for the penultimate game of the regular season. Gary Payton, Damion Lee and Moses Moody should see an uptick in usage.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy