Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable for finale

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
In Game 4 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, Kyrie Irving rolled his ankle after landing awkwardly on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot during a play. At the time it didn't look like anything too serious, but it cost Irving the series, which the Nets ended up losing in a neck-and-neck 7-game stretch.
NBA and hip-hop culture have been intertwined for the last decade, as many rappers often name-drop NBA stars in their songs. Players also hang out with the biggest rappers in the offseason, James Harden and Lil Baby famously being friends is an excellent example of this. However, when stars reach a certain level, it's not even about whether they know rappers personally, it's just about what they represent in terms of success.
Nikola Jokic keeps making history in the NBA, confirming that he belongs to the elite and is one of the best players in the association right now. The Serbian player keeps making a case for the 2022 MVP award, and his recent performances only reassure that he will fight for that prize until the last second.
Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Frank Vogel as the season comes to an end for him and the Los Angeles Lakers. The reporting is bringing some ugly things to light as people outside of Los Angeles try to figure out where it exactly went wrong for the NBA's most storied franchise this season. Vogel is also expected to be gone in the offseason, which might be why these stories are coming out now.
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers ended a terrible season with a thrilling comeback victory in overtime against the Denver Nuggets. It was a game that was marred by several hard fouls, a few of which were deemed flagrant fouls by the game’s officials. Lakers guard Wayne Ellington...
Frank Vogel was done dirty by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. News leaked out from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday night that the Lakers were firing Vogel, who had been the team’s head coach for three seasons. Not only was it awkward for Vogel’s firing to be reported right after he coached the team to a win, but it was even more weird when he was asked about the report after the game.
The latest information about a possible return for Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray does not sound promising. Prior to Sunday’s regular season finale, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he had an extended conversation with Murray about playing a few low-stakes minutes. Malone said Murray is still dealing with a “mental hurdle” before getting into game action again.
The 2022 NBA postseason is upon us, and for the second straight year, we'll be treated to a play-in tournament in each conference for the Nos. 7 and 8 seed. It goes like this: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the 7-seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the 8-seed.
Here are the updated odds for NBA MVP from WynnBET Sportsbook:. There has been great debate around the MVP race with three worthy candidates, but the impact of Jokic can't be understated. He has carried the Nuggets, who haven't had Michael Porter Jr. for most of the year and Jamal Murray for the entire season, to more wins than last season.
Anthony Davis is one of the most talented big men in the game. He is a two-way big man that can protect the rim and guard multiple positions on the defensive end while being versatile offensively. This season, Anthony Davis has averaged 23.2 PPG, 9.9 RPG, and 3.1 APG. There...
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. In the final game of the regular season, the Nuggets are giving starters time off. As a result, four spots in the starting five are vacated. For now, Hyland will step into Monte Morris' role.
SAN ANTONIO -- Steve Kerr joked ahead of the Warriors' win Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers that if it were up to him, the Warriors would face Wichita State in the first round of the NBA playoffs -- a nod to Wichita native and Warriors senior vice president of communications Raymond Ridder.
Murray (knee) is not expected to return during the playoffs, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. This is a tough blow for the Nuggets, as Murray will likely end up missing the entire 2021-22 campaign after tearing his ACL in April of last season. The focus will now presumably be getting him on the right track to return first thing during next season's training camp. Michael Porter (back) is also not expected to return during the playoffs.
Barton (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Barton had started in each of the last 14 games, but he'll be held out for Sunday's regular-season finale. Bryn Forbes, Bones Hyland and Austin Rivers should see additional run against the Lakers.
The injury bug has not been kind to the Denver Nuggets this season. The team has missed many key players over the course of the year, leading to a less-than-ideal record relatively speaking. In particular, Jamal Murray has been the biggest concern, with the star missing over a year of action due to an ACL injury he suffered last season.
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.
Designated hitter Seth Caddell's first hit was a memorable one as he drove in Julian Escobedo on a line-drive single to center to break a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning and lead the RubberDucks to a road victory. Caddell also came around to score a run for the Ducks...
Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
Thompson has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to right Achilles injury management. Thompson tallied 33 points, four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's win over the Lakers, but he'll sit out for the penultimate game of the regular season. Gary Payton, Damion Lee and Moses Moody should see an uptick in usage.
Comments / 0