Denver, CO

Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Questionable Sunday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Gordon is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers due to...

www.cbssports.com

Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
fadeawayworld.net

"The Same Way That Melo Staring At Rih"... J. Cole Didn't Have To Do Carmelo Like That, Says NBA Fan

NBA and hip-hop culture have been intertwined for the last decade, as many rappers often name-drop NBA stars in their songs. Players also hang out with the biggest rappers in the offseason, James Harden and Lil Baby famously being friends is an excellent example of this. However, when stars reach a certain level, it's not even about whether they know rappers personally, it's just about what they represent in terms of success.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Vogel learned of his firing by Lakers from media

Frank Vogel was done dirty by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. News leaked out from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday night that the Lakers were firing Vogel, who had been the team’s head coach for three seasons. Not only was it awkward for Vogel’s firing to be reported right after he coached the team to a win, but it was even more weird when he was asked about the report after the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

LeBron, Curry, Durant among Broussard's All-NBA picks

It's palm-sweating season for NBA award voters. With just a few days remaining in the regular season, writers around the country face the difficult task of arranging the league's brightest stars into All-NBA teams. Chris Broussard bit the bullet Friday morning, revealing his first, second and third-team selections on "First...
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Will rest Sunday

Jokic (wrist) will be held out of Sunday's game against the Lakers, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports. As foreshadowed by his questionable status entering the day, Jokic will be one of several regulars who will not be available Sunday as the Nuggets finish out the regular season. The top player in fantasy basketball for the second year in a row will finish the 2021-22 season with averages of 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers per game across 74 appearances.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid and James Harden's Playing Status vs. Pistons

As the Philadelphia 76ers enter the final matchup of the 2021-2022 regular season, the team will look slightly different as some key players will get the night off. Going into the matchup, the Sixers ruled out the veteran backup power forward, Georges Niang. As Niang's been battling Patella Tendinopathy in his left knee, the veteran missed Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Saturday's lineup

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Dodgers. Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's season opener. He'll get a rest day already in the second game of the year, with the Rockies seemingly wanting to ease him into the season following an abbreviated spring schedule. Dom Nunez takes over behind the plate.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Not starting Sunday

Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Miami, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Yastrzemski is 0-for-5 with a walk to begin the season and will take a seat with southpaw Trevor Rogers starting Sunday's series finale. Heliot Ramos, Mauricio Dubon and Austin Slater will start from left to right in the outfield for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

James Harden (injury recovery) out for 76ers Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers have ruled out James Harden (injury recovery) for Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Harden will sit out the final game of the regular season as the 76ers prepare for their postseason run. Harden has averaged 22 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 47.7 fantasy points per...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Resting Saturday

Bregman will sit Saturday against the Angels. Bregman underwent wrist surgery in November but showed no ill effects in the first two games of the season, going 2-for-4 with a homer in both contests. He won't get the chance to keep that hot streak going in the third game of the year, with the Astros prioritizing managing his workload early in the season. Aledmys Diaz will take over at the hot corner.
HOUSTON, TX

