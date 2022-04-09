Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Questionable Sunday

Jokic (wrist) will be held out of Sunday's game against the Lakers, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports. As foreshadowed by his questionable status entering the day, Jokic will be one of several regulars who will not be available Sunday as the Nuggets finish out the regular season. The top player in fantasy basketball for the second year in a row will finish the 2021-22 season with averages of 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers per game across 74 appearances.
Comments / 0