Buffalo, NY

Increase in traffic driving longer wait times at U.S.-Canada border

 1 day ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With that increase in traffic can come longer wait times to get into the United States. Canada recently dropped the testing...

San Bernardino County Sun

Mexico deports border hit-man gang leader to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men Tuesday, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burnings that closed U.S. border crossings and a U.S. consulate. Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, said suspected drug gang leader...
LAREDO, TX
#U S Canada Border#Border Patrol#Canada#Driving#Covid
Fox News

CBP seizes over $1M in meth at Texas border

Border Protection officers in Texas intercepted more than $1 million in methamphetamine that was being smuggled across the border from Mexico on Sunday, authorities said. The seizure happened at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Hidalgo, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement. The bridge crosses the Rio Grande to connect northeastern Mexico with southeastern Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Bottleneck at the border: US braces for ANOTHER mass influx of migrants, Russians included, after experts warn as many as 170,000 refugees could be headed to ports of entry when Trump-era policy ends 'April 1'

Tens of thousands of asylum seekers are expected to flood the US-Mexico border next month as Covid restrictions on immigration are set to be lifted. Immigration experts warn that a 'bottleneck' of an estimated 170,000 refugees has built up over the last two years in Mexico after being turned away at the southern US border under a Trump-era policy known as Title 42.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Biden's border crisis grows with 1,700 Ukrainian refugees waiting at Mexico border and hundreds of migrants being bussed into Texas with 'welcome bags' - seven weeks before end of Title 42 and 'mass migration event'

Migrants fleeing Ukraine are setting up camp on the Mexican side of the U.S. southern border as asylum seekers desperately wait out the seven weeks left until Title 42 is lifted – but footage shows other migrants being released into the U.S. with 'welcome bags'. Hundreds of these Ukrainian...
IMMIGRATION
Myhighplains.com

Violence erupts in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico after drug cartel leader’s arrest

'Danger of 1 of those stray shots' temporarily closed international bridges, Texas congressman says. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Violence erupted in the Mexican border town of Nuevo Laredo overnight Sunday near the U.S. Consulate’s office and forced two international bridges to close, after Mexican army officials arrested a high-ranking drug cartel leader, Border Report has learned.
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

107 migrants found in trailer; truck driver expected $5K

A man said he was offered $5,000 for smuggling more than 100 migrants through the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 35, according to an arrest affidavit. Daniel Chavez was arrested and charged with transport, attempt to transport and conspire to transport the migrants. A tractor-trailer driven by Chavez arrived at the Interstate 35 checkpoint at about 8:45 p.m. March 30. The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection after a K-9 unit allegedly alerted to possible contraband within the vehicle. Agents would discover 107 migrants inside the trailer. Border Patrol said the individuals were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala hiding. A migrant from Guatemala held as material witness made arrangements to be smuggled to New York for approximately $19,000. Homeland Security Investigations special agents took over the case. In a post-arrest interview, Chavez stated he was offered $5,000 for smuggling the migrants through the checkpoint. Border Patrol encourages the community to report suspicious activity at 1-800-343-1994.
PUBLIC SAFETY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo couple stuck at Florida airport

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York man contacted 2 On Your Side after spending 18 hours at an airport in Florida and getting the runaround from his airline. Jeff G. went to Punta Cana on vacation with his girlfriend. They were supposed to connect in Fort Lauderdale Saturday to fly back to Buffalo Niagara International Airport on a JetBlue flight, but it was delayed, then canceled.
BUFFALO, NY
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
KTSA

U.S. border arrivals increased in February, with 55% quickly expelled

Migrant arrivals at the southern border jumped by 7% in February from the previous month, but U.S. immigration officials also increased deportations, expelling over half of those who entered government custody using rules first issued under the Trump administration, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data published Tuesday. U.S....
IMMIGRATION
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
