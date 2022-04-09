Protestors march, hold vigil for Patrick Lyoya

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
The Mugshot of George Junius Stinney, Jr. from 1944Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons. Many people aren’t aware of George Junis Stinney Jr. as his tragic case had been overshadowed by World War II. In 1944 George was convicted of the murder of two young girls, Betty June Binnicker, age 11, and Mary Emma Thames, age 7, in his hometown of Alcolu, South Carolina.
April 4 (Reuters) - Jury selection began on Monday in the penalty phase of the trial of the man who killed 17 students and staff at a Florida high school on Valentine's Day in 2018, one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S history. Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty in November...
The body of a Wisconsin surgeon was found “partially buried” after the ground beneath her collapsed during a hike and she fell down an embankment, authorities have revealed. Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a 30-year-old cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health,...
The assassination of Breonna Taylor two years ago in her Louisville, Kentucky, home by police rocked the nation and united millions to pressure the government for real police reform and a ban on “no-knock” warrants. This injustice, along with the public lynching’s of George Floyd and others, also...
An Army veteran who joined a militia to maintain his gun skills testified Friday that he became an FBI informant after the group talked about killing police, a turning point that led to covert work and eventual charges in an incredible plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The informant,...
A former Virginia police officer who pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer has testified that he had hoped the mob could overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election that day
Protesters led by Ammon Bundy have tied up hospital phone lines, doxxed St. Luke’s staff and briefly forced all the hospital system’s Boise medical services to be redirected elsewhere this week, St. Luke’s said in a statement. Over the weekend, Bundy, a gubernatorial candidate, was arrested for...
St. Luke's in Boise spent some of the day of Tuesday, March 15th, under lockdown due to concerns over a crowd of protestors. The protestors arrived in front of the hospital at around 2 pm and the lockdown was lifted just before 3 pm. According to reports, people were asked...
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Elmira Heights will host a candlelight vigil for the people of Ukraine this weekend. The vigil will take place at the McCann’s Memorial Park parking lot on Saturday, March 26. People will start to gather at 6:30, while the event will start at 7:00 p.m. Elmira Heights […]
Three Oklahoma sisters have been sentenced for convictions related to a 2018 shooting in Walker County, Ala., according to to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Johnnie Sharp, Jr. The Tulsa sisters were convicted in 2021, of various crimes related to...
The local support for Ukraine continued Sunday as the town of West Hartford held a vigil on the steps of the town hall auditorium. Organizers handed out hundreds of Ukrainian flags to the attendees, who all wanted to show their solidarity with the country. "They're wonderful people as people are...
