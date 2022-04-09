ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 040922

WOOD
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe snow flurries that we had around here earlier...

www.woodtv.com

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
SlashGear

Space Forecast Warns Earth Faces Big Solar Storms This Week

The sun is going through a period of increased activity, it seems, and that could mean geomagnetic storms here on Earth. NOAA has issued moderate and minor geomagnetic storm watches for this week, and while that sounds a little intimidating at first blush, those of us here on the third rock from the sun don't have much to worry about. However, despite the fact that even a moderate geomagnetic storm doesn't mean much for the vast majority of us, some people in the northern latitudes of the country might get to see the effects of it.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
#Storm Team 8
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLOX

Moisture returns Monday, strong storms possible mid-week

Cloudier, warm, & breezy today with a chance for hit-or-miss showers. And here we go again with another storm system to track this week. Will it or won't it bring storm damage to our region? There's a chance. Hopefully the MS Coast will be spared. Wesley's Early Monday First Alert...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 42

Trending Warmer Next Week; More Storms On The Way

After a chilly stretch Friday through Sunday morning, temperatures start to rebound back to where we’d expect for this time of year. Highs climb back into the mid to upper 70s Sunday under a sunny sky. The warm weather continues into the work-week, but rain chances return Monday and Tuesday. Additional showers and storms are […]
ENVIRONMENT
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Severe storms late Wednesday to Thursday, tornadoes possible

Meterologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:. The dangerous storm system that has been tracking east across the deep south, will begin its arrival in our area starting Wednesday. We'll kick off the day dry but showers will build after lunchtime from west to east. It'll be nice and warm before the rain arrives, highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
Tampa Bay Times

Latest 2022 hurricane forecast: 19 named systems, 9 hurricanes, 4 major storms

The Atlantic Ocean’s active stretch of above-normal hurricane seasons appears poised to continue. A second major hurricane forecast released Thursday, this time by Colorado State University, projects the Atlantic will churn out 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major storms this year. The 30-year average, by comparison, is 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major storms.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm system moving in over the weekend!

PHOENIX — Temperatures are warming up as we head into the weekend!. Highs will hit the mid 80s on Saturday, putting us several degrees above normal for this time of year. Clouds will move in too ahead of our next storm that arrives on Sunday. It will bring more wind, cooler air and even chances for rain and snow.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT

