ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

100 ACRE WILDFIRE

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article4:10PM-FIREFIGHTERS AND TEXAS FOREST SERVICE IS CURRENTLY FIGHTING A 50 ACRE WILDFIRE JUST NORTH OF...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Thousands of acres burned in Sunday’s wildfire in Cowley County

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) – According to fire crews, approximately 2,000 acres burned in Sunday’s wildfire in Cowley County. In a statement released by the Arkansas City Fire-EMS Department, at approximately 4:20 p.m. Sunday, several agencies responded to a grass fire in the area of 191st Road and 292nd Road, east of Arkansas City.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
OutThere Colorado

Dog found alive on Colorado mountain pass days after presumed death in avalanche

On March 10, a couple and their dog were hit by an avalanche in the area south of Monarch Crest. A male skier was able to avoid getting buried by deploying an avalanche airbag. He was then able to recover a partially buried female skier. While the two humans had made it out of the snow without injury, their dog was no where to be seen by the time they eventually made the call to leave the scene. With survival unlikely, the owners, along with...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Outsider.com

WATCH: Scientists Spot ‘Rarest of Rare’ Deer From Helicopter in West Texas Desert

You never know what you are going to see in the great outdoors. Even if you’re high above the ground, in, say, a helicopter, you just might spot something special. That is what a few scientists did as they flew above the fray in a helicopter recently and saw the “rarest of rare” deer in a West Texas desert. Seriously. What made this particular deer so rare is that it was a melanistic mule deer fawn. This meant it had black hair. This type of deer is extremely rare because of how rare melanism is in deer.
WEST, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acre#Wildfire#Forest Service#Deer#Pine#Extreme Weather#Update 5pm
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

California’s Hollister Fire Threatens Homes

For many Americans across the United States, March is typically one of the wettest, rainiest months of the year. However, in California, where Outsiders within the state continue to endure a decades-long megadrought, wildfires continue to strike at all times of the year. That said, firefighters in Santa Barbara County are faced with a wicked blaze as the Hollister Fire, which ignited Saturday, has begun to threaten area homes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
OutThere Colorado

Colorado to reintroduce ancient shark species after residents vote on favorite animals

While reintroducing prehistoric freshwater sharks to Colorado's often-visited streams and lakes may seem irresponsible, the votes are in, and Coloradans have decided to bring back this water-dwelling apex predator. In a tight statewide 'peoples' choice' vote that eventually pitted the American cheetah against a prehistoric shark species, the 'king of the river' won the bid to be brought back to life. Believe it or not, sharks once called Colorado home – as recently as 92 million years ago – and that was a key motivator...
COLORADO STATE
Miami Herald

Avalanche buries skier under snow for up to 23 minutes, Utah rescuers say

A skier was buried in snow for up to 23 minutes after an avalanche swept through a gully, Utah rescuers said. A guided group of eight skiers planned to ski through Silver Fork on Saturday, March 12, the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team said. One of the skiers in the group triggered an avalanche that swept through a gully.
ACCIDENTS
Boston 25 News

Photos: Colorado wildfire scorches more than 190 acres

WIldland fire near NCAR in Boulder, Colorado BOULDER, CO - MARCH 26: The NCAR fire burns in the foothills south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research on March 26, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. The NCAR fire prompted evacuations in south Boulder and pre-evacuation warning for Eldorado Springs.The wildfire broke out near the National Center for Atmospheric Research in southwestern Boulder on Saturday afternoon, prompting evacuation orders for parts of the city and pre-evacuation notices for Eldorado Springs, according to authorities. Boulder police initially said about 1,200 residences had been ordered to evacuate due to what has been named the NCAR fire. But a short time later, police tweeted a map that showed nearly all of south Boulder under evacuation. The Boulder Office of Emergency Management now says that map was wider than required, and that the actual evacuation area is "u201cfrom NCAR to Baseline Road, east to U.S. 36, back down to Broadway, and straight west to NCAR again."u201d"nThe town of Superior posted a notice saying its staff had been in contact with a Boulder County sheriff"u2019s sergeant who said the fire is about 20 acres in size and moving south/southeast toward Eldorado Springs in southwestern Boulder County. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (Helen H. Richardson/Denver Post via Getty Images)
BOULDER, CO
WSET

Crews continue to fight 80-acre wildfire on Snowden Mountain

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Crews are still fighting a massive wildfire that swept through the Amherst County area Tuesday afternoon. Forest Service officials said about half of the fire is contained as of Wednesday. They say it started at the bottom of Snowden Mountain, jumped the highway, and...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy