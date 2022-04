CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Walden Galleria will be holding its first security lockdown drill of the year later this week. The planned lockdown drill will be conducted by Cheektowaga Police and Walden Galleria security on Wednesday, March 23 from 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. According to the Walden Galleria, the quarterly lockdown drills are held to establish a procedure if a situation like this were to happen in real life.

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO