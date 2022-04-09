ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Crowley County Including Ordway by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-10 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Medina, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Medina; Zavala RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM TODAY FOR LOCATIONS GENERALLY WEST OF A LINE FROM LLANO TO HONDO TO EAGLE PASS DUE TO STRONG WINDS FROM A DRY-LINE AND TRAILING DRY COLD FRONT .This afternoon...a dryline will move to near the highway 281 corridor ahead of a cold front to arrive in the evening. To the west of this dryline, critical fire weather conditions will likely develop with relative humidity values below 20 percent with shifting and increasing winds coming out of the west. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph could be possible with gusts up to 40 mph, especially over Val Verde and Edwards Counties where extremely critical fire weather conditions are expected. Fuels are still in a cured state from the end of the winter season, and with little precipitation in the past few months, conditions are tinder dry. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS FROM A DRY-LINE AND TRAILING DRY COLD FRONT The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
MAVERICK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Greeley, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greeley; Sherman; Wallace RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 013... 027...041...081...253 AND 254 Southerly winds up to 10 mph will continue this evening with gradually increasing relative humidities. As a result, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire on time.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Andrews, Borden, Dawson, Eastern Culberson County, Ector by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Howard; Loving; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Scurry; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Winkler RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO...THE PERMIAN BASIN...AND TRANS PECOS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ SUNDAY FOR THE PERMIAN BASIN...TRANS PECOS..AND SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...For the Warning...Sunday afternoon into evening. For the Watch...Monday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Sunday...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Monday...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. In the mountains...35 to 50 mph with gusts to 70 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * RFTI...4 to 5 or critical.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crowley County, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
County
Conejos County, CO
Teller County, CO
Government
County
Fremont County, CO
Alamosa County, CO
Government
El Paso County, CO
Government
County
Saguache County, CO
Rio Grande County, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
County
Rio Grande County, CO
County
Las Animas County, CO
County
Huerfano County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Costilla County, CO
Government
City
Crowley, CO
City
Del Norte, CO
City
Ordway, CO
Pueblo County, CO
Government
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Fort Garland, CO
Fremont County, CO
Government
County
Teller County, CO
City
Florissant, CO
County
Alamosa County, CO
Las Animas County, CO
Government
County
Otero County, CO
County
Costilla County, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
Saguache County, CO
Government
City
Alamosa, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kent, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 13:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Kent; Stonewall RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which remains in effect into the early evening. * Timing...Until 7 PM CDT today. * Wind...Southwest around 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which remains in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening and Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Timing...From 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Monday and Tuesday. * Wind...On Monday: Southwest at 15-25 mph. On Tuesday: Southwest at 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the northwest Tuesday night and decreasing to 20-30 mph thereafter. * Humidity...On Monday: As low as 5 percent on the Caprock; 10 percent in the Rolling Plains. On Tuesday: lower to middle teens. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
KENT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Coastal Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 18:52:00 Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeast Coastal Plains RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR THE SOUTHEAST COASTAL PLAINS Recent observations show that relative humidities have increased to the mid-40s, with winds below 15 mph. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning was allowed to expire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 14:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...South southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 6. * Timing...Noon through 9 PM CDT.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chautauqua, Cowley, Harper, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this fire weather product. Target Area: Chautauqua; Cowley; Harper; Sumner RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 091...092...093 AND 098 * Extreme Grassland Fire Danger...Is forecast. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#Eastern Las Animas County#Black Forest#La Junta#Saguache#Southern El Paso County
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Charles Mix, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Charles Mix; Gregory RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONGER WINDS AND LOW AFTERNOON RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 050 AND 063 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 050 and 063. * WIND...Southwest to south-southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CHARLES MIX COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Coffey, Dickinson, Lyon, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Coffey; Dickinson; Lyon; Morris RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 035, 037, 054, AND 058 The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 035, 037, 054, and 058. * WIND...Southerly sustained around 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Around 15 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...is located across southern portions of the warned counties. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Knox, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 15:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Knox; Pierce EXTREME FIRE DANGER CONTINUES RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce and Boone. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and exhibit extreme behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended. If fires develop, they will be difficult to contain.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 066, 067, 073, 077, 078, 088, 089, 093, 094, 097, 101, 101, AND 102 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 073, 097, and 101.Fire weather zones 066, 067, 077, 078, 088, 089, 093, 094, 101, and 102. * WIND...Wind gusts during the afternoon of 25 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Humidity levels of 20 to 30 percent this afternoon. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hamilton, Morton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 19:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hamilton; Morton; Stanton RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...074 AND 084 South winds will remain elevated at 10 to 20 mph this evening, but relative humidity is expected to climb above 15% over the next hour. The red flag warning will be allowed to expire at 8 PM CST.
HAMILTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Andrews, Borden, Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Crane; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Howard; Loving; Lower Brewster County; Marfa Plateau; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Pecos; Presidio Valley; Reagan; Reeves County Plains; Scurry; Terrell; Upton; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT TODAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 25 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Terrell, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County. * TIMING...This afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...In the Plains, west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the mountains, west 40 to 50 with gusts up to 70 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * RFTI...5 to 6 or critical.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buena Vista, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buena Vista; Clay RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 014 AND 022 The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Iowa fire weather zones 014 and 022. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Badlands Area, Pine Ridge Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Badlands Area; Pine Ridge Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /1 PM CDT/ TODAY TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 333, 334, AND 335 .It will be dry and breezy today. Highs will be in the 60s to lower 70s with minimum relative humidity near 15 percent. With very dry fuels and southwest winds gusting to near 30 mph, critical fire weather conditions are expected. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 326 AND 332 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 326 Pine Ridge Area and 332 Badlands Area. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy