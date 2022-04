Newberg senior Serayah Neiss and Lakeridge senior Holly Beeman both pitched a gem as Newberg edged Lakeridge 1-0 Friday night at Lakeridge High School in extra innings. “I honestly couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” Neiss said. “They had my back the whole time, and they just kept me hyped in the dugout. I’m really proud of them for having my back and keeping me in it the whole game.”

NEWBERG, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO